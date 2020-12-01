Raleigh News & Observer Logo
NC Gov. Cooper will hold a COVID-19 press conference today. Here’s how to watch.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper takes the final question during a press briefing on the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper takes the final question during a press briefing on the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Raleigh

Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a news conference today, which will include an update from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen on the state’s progress in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s news briefing will be the first since last week’s Thanksgiving holiday.

Cooper and Cohen urged North Carolinians to limit travel and gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday in an effort to minimize the spread of the virus.

North Carolina experienced a surge of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU cases in November. At least 364,512 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,261 have died, according to state health officials.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s news conference

Today’s news conference will start at 3 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/storm-update. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.

Cooper will appear at the briefing with other state officials, including Cohen, director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry and other members of the Coronavirus Task Force.

  Comments  
