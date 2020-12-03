NC DHHS Secretary Cohen holds news conference to give COVID-19 update. How to watch.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will hold a news conference today to give an update on the state’s progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Cohen is expected to go over the latest trends in testing, cases, hospitalizations and more, and to address the recent surge in those areas.

At least 371,594 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,366 have died, according to state health officials.

Cohen is also likely to address recent violations of state orders requiring face coverings in public and limiting crowd sizes.

Despite the recent surge in cases and hospitalizations, the town of Youngsville will hold a Christmas parade on Saturday, even after warnings from the Franklin County Health Department that the gathering violates Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order limiting crowds.

In Wendell this week, Wendell Police issued a citation to a store owner who posted signs encouraging customers not to wear masks inside, another violation of Cooper’s executive order, The News & Observer reported.

How to watch Cohen’s news conference

Today’s media briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The event can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/storm-update. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — often televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.