NC shop owner cited for executive order violation for telling customers not to wear masks

Wendell Police issued a citation to a store owner who posted signs encouraging customers not to wear masks inside, a violation of Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order, according to a news release.

Earlier this week, the Wendell General Store posted a sign that told customers, “We request that you not wear a face covering, for the safety of our customers and staff.”

Store owner Regina Harmon told The News & Observer on Wednesday, after an N&O story on the sign was published, that she had removed the sign Tuesday.

But a new sign posted Wednesday afternoon said: “Masks not required, exceptions to every rule.”

Wendell Police Chief Bill Carter told The N&O Tuesday his department was investigating whether the business violated Cooper’s executive order that requires customers and employees to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

Wednesday night, the department said it is citing Harmon with one count of aiding and abetting the violation of the executive order — a misdemeanor. The citation was issued “upon collection of applicable information and consultation with Wake County District Attorney’s Office,” according to a release.

A sign on the door of the Wendell General Store in downtown Wendell tells customers not to wear masks inside “for the safety of our customers and staff.” Colin Campbell ccampbell@ncinsider.com

North Carolina face covering rules

While a face covering has been required in North Carolina since June, Cooper recently issued a new executive order that tightens mask requirements and increases enforcement.

Face coverings are required in all indoor public settings, even if social distancing is possible, when people are with non-household members. That includes gyms, office settings, restaurants (except when eating) and on public transit.

Retail outlets are allowed to deny entry to people not wearing masks. Businesses that are 15,000 square feet or more are required to have a worker stationed at the entrance to enforce masks and occupancy requirements.

There are some exceptions to wearing a face covering, including for those with medical conditions or a disabilities and for children 5 years old and younger.

Violating the mask mandate is Class 2 misdemeanor, which could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or active punishment, The News & Observer reported.

The new rules took effect Nov. 25 and will be in place until at least Dec. 11.

The Wendell General Store’s initial sign falsely claimed that the store’s mask policy is “based on the law in North Carolina.” It cited a 1950s-era state law that banned masks in public places but failed to note that the Republican-led state legislature added an exemption to the law this summer that allows masks to be worn for public health reasons.

The General Store remains the only business on Wendell’s Main Street that specifically tells customers they don’t need to follow the mask mandate when shopping.

