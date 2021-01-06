NC Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 vaccine update. How to watch today’s press conference.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper speaks during a press briefing on the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a news conference today to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan and his Phase 3 executive order, which expires on Friday.

Cooper will appear with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

On Tuesday, Cooper mobilized the state’s National Guard to help with the state’s vaccine effort, which is showing delays and logistical challenges just a few weeks into the distribution.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations continue to reach record highs in the state. As of Tuesday, 3,781 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus. At least 575,396 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,996 have died, according to state health officials.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.