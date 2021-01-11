Durham man fatally shoots SC man trying to rob him, police say

Police say a South Carolina man was fatally shot by a man he was trying to rob in northern Durham this weekend.

Investigators say Marquise Edwards, 27, of Charleston tried to rob the man at gunpoint around 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 3600 block of North Duke Street, just north of Duke Regional Hospital, the Durham Police Department stated in a news release Monday.

Edwards was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police have not filed any charges and have not released the name of the man who shot Edwards.

They ask anyone with information to call investigators at 919-560-4440, ext. 29325 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

We will update this developing news story as more information becomes available.