Woman fatally shot in Raleigh overnight. Police ask for help.

Raleigh police say a woman found shot Wednesday night in northeast Raleigh has died from her injuries.

Officers found Andrea Elizabeth Lucas, 56, at around 8:41 p.m. after a shooting was reported in the 4700 block of Mallory Court.

Lucas was taken to WakeMed for treatment but died from her injuries, police stated in a news release Thursday. They did not release any information about a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.

Detectives ask anyone who may have information to contact Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP or raleighcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Wednesday’s fatal shooting is the city’s first homicide of the year, police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.

There were 112 reported shooting incidents and 126 total people shot in Raleigh last year, according to police statistics. Those included three domestic related shootings and one domestic related homicide.

All told, the city had 37 homicides in 2020, 22 of them involving firearms, according to the statistics.

