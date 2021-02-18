NC Gov. Cooper to discuss weather, COVID-19 at today’s news conference. How to watch.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 10, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference today to to address inclement weather across the state and offer an update on the state’s progress in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Much of North Carolina is under a winter weather advisory through Friday morning, with freezing rain and ice accumulation already causing power outages. Flash flooding is also in the forecast. On Monday, just before midnight, three people were killed and 10 injured when a tornado touched down in Brunswick County.

Cooper is also expected to talk about the COVID-19 situation in the state, including vaccine distribution. He is likely to receive questions about a bill, passed by both legislative chambers, requiring the state’s K-12 public school districts to offer in-person learning. The bill will become law unless vetoed by Cooper.

Cooper will appear with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and director of NC Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.