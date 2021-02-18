Ice storm threatens Triangle with freezing roads, flash flooding

Ice began coating some Triangle roads Thursday morning as heavy rain mixed with freezing temperatures, a storm that’s hitting after days of winter rain.

The National Weather Service reported freezing rain at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, along with ice glazing in Durham County and Roxboro.

But forecasters warned that icy buildup threatens all Triangle counties, along with flash flooding as already swollen creeks and rivers overflow their banks.

Duke Energy predicts that 1 million of its customers could lose power to Thursday’s storm.

The greatest threat loomed over Person and Granville counties, where residents reported ice forming as early as 5 a.m. They are among several counties, including Durham, that are under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Friday.

Wake County is not part of the warning, although the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the area.

Raleigh remained wet and chilling cold in the hours before dawn, though temperatures hung at 32 degrees and forecasts call for at least a glaze of ice there.

UNC-Chapel Hill has canceled all classes Thursday. Wake County students have a day of asynchronous learning, while Durham and Orange counties won’t have school at all.

Forecasters warn that even a light coating of ice threatens trees and power lines, adding hundreds of pounds in weight.