Cary police investigating reported racially motivated spitting incidents on greenway

Police say a jogger spat and threw water bottles at two people, in what the victims believe was a racially motivated attack.

On Wednesday, around 11 a.m., the Cary Police Department received a call reporting a civil disturbance on the White Oak Greenway. The caller said a person was spitting and throwing water bottles at other people on the trail.

The man throwing the water bottles was a jogger, ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported.

The victims, an Iranian man and a Chinese American woman, believe the attacks were racially motivated, ABC11 reported. A spokesperson for the Police Department said detectives are still working the case and they have not determined whether the incident was racially motivated.

“We take reports of harassment, intimidation and threats of violence very seriously and we are actively investigating this incident,” a spokesperson for the Cary police wrote in an email to The N&O.