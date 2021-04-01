COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations starting to increase after weeks-long decrease

After weeks of decreasing, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been increasing again in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,027 new cases Thursday, bringing the average cases reported per day over the last week to 1,826.

It’s the fifth straight day that the average is over 1,800.

Prior to Sunday, the average hadn’t been over that number since March 8.

DHHS reported 985 hospitalizations statewide Thursday, an increase from the 957 reported Wednesday and the fourth straight day that the state has seen an increase.

Cases and hospitalizations are still much lower though than January’s peak.

In mid-January, the seven-day average of new cases per day peaked at over 8,600, and hospitalizations peaked at 3,990.

Positive rate remains stable

Among the tests reported Tuesday, the latest day with available data, 4.4% returned positive.

Over the last week of available data, DHHS has reported an average of 5.1% of tests as positive per day.

State health officials have said that the rate needs to be at 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus.

The seven-day average has hovered around 5% over the last few weeks.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Thursday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 916,159 (+2,027)

Deaths: 12,136 (+24)

Tests: 11,380,728 (+44,038)

People hospitalized: 985 (+28)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 224 (-13)

Available ICU beds: 572 (+5)

Available inpatient beds: 5,106 (-193)

Patients on ventilators: 863 (-7)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 124 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine statistics reported Thursday:

First doses arrived: 2,653,920

First doses administered: 2,493,717 (94%)

Second doses arrived: 1,857,745

Second doses administered: 1,588,451 (86%)

Single-shot doses arrived: 165,500

Single-shot doses administered: 103,908 (63%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses administered: 498,358

Second doses administered: 202,206

Single-shot doses administered: 26,441

Total doses arrived: 969,810

Total doses administered: 727,005 (75%)

Overall vaccine statistics:

Total doses administered: 4,913,081

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,921,006

Percent of population who have received at least one dose: 28.5%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 18.3%

Percent of population 18 or older who have received at least one dose: 36.5%

Percent of population 18 or older fully vaccinated: 23.5%

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

American Indian or Alaskan Native: 0.7% (1.7%)

Asian or Pacific Islander: 2.6% (3.5%)

Black or African American: 15.5% (23.1%)

White: 73% (71.7%)

By ethnicity:

Hispanic: 3.2% (9.8%)

Non-Hispanic: 89.7% (90.2%)