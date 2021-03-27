Johnston County to open COVID vaccine drive-thru clinic day this week. How to get a shot.

The Johnston County Health Department will hold a vaccine drive-thru clinic Thursday, April 1, the day after North Carolina opens vaccine eligibility to all essential workers.

The health department said it has a supply of 2,000 doses for people in Groups 1 through 4.

That includes health-care workers, long-term care staff and residents, adults 65 or older, people living in close group settings, essential workers, and anyone 16 to 64 years old with one or more high-risk medical conditions for severe disease from COVID-19.

Individuals under 18 will need to have an adult present, according to the news release.

This week, Gov. Roy Cooper again moved up the state’s vaccination schedule, allowing all essential workers to receive the vaccine beginning March 31, and all adults to become eligible on April 7.

Essential workers in Group 4.2 includes all essential workers who didn’t meet the criteria as a “front-line” essential worker in Group 3. Shots are now available for people in hospitality and retail, chemical and pharmaceutical facilities, communications, defense industries, construction, financial services, public works, housing and real estate and other essential sectors.

Those eligible can head to West Johnston High School at 5935 Raleigh Road in Benson at 8 a.m. on Thursday, where first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, the county said.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, spaced roughly three weeks apart, to reach full effectiveness.

The health department warned there may be a wait and suggests people bring food and water with them. Restrooms will be available.

Johnston County’s health department said those planning to attend the vaccination clinic should complete the Prevaccination Checklist and Registration forms found at www.johnstonnc.com/covid19/files/Prevaccination_Covid_Reg_Form.pdf.

Over 2 million people in the state have been at least partially vaccinated against the virus as of Friday, with over 1.4 million of those people being fully vaccinated.