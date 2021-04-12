Raleigh woman died from repeated stab wounds at Hillsborough Street apartment

Christina Maria Matos, the 20-year-old woman found slain in her Hillsborough Street apartment, died from multiple stab wounds to the neck, Wake County death records state.

The funeral for Matos, whose body was discovered April 4 at Signature 1505 apartments near N.C. State University, will be held Monday. Her death certificate stated she died within minutes of being stabbed.

Last week, a friend said Erick Gael Hernandez-Mendez, the high school classmate accused in her murder had offered to pay Matos $15,000 to marry him so so he could stay in the United States, according to ABC 11, the N&O’s media partner.

“He came to Christina in hopes that they could get married and he could be a legal citizen, and he promised, ‘OK, if we marry, I’ll give you $15,000 and we kind of like, kind of go our separate ways and eventually get divorced in three years,’ “ Savannah Ferrell told the station. “Christina had the full intention, just to get divorced, get her check and be gone.”

She and Hernandez-Mendez received a marriage license in February and were married March 29, records show..

Hernandez-Mendez, also 20, is charged with murder and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Matos took classes at Wake Tech in the fall, but was not enrolled in the spring semester, a school spokesperson told The News & Observer.

Matos was a former server at Jonathan’s Sports Lounge & Grill, according to the bar’s Facebook page. Matos’ father Gerardo Mato said his daughter worked as a waitress at Mango’s Nightclub.

Her family has said they knew little about the pair’s life together and the circumstances of her death.

“We know nothing,” said her aunt, Norma Matos. “Everything for us is a surprise. We don’t even know how she died. We have no forensics, nothing. Today is the day for saying goodbye to Christina. It is very tragic. Very sad.”

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates throughout the day.