Woman found dead in Raleigh and her alleged killer got married days before slaying

A Raleigh woman found dead in her apartment last weekend and the man accused of murdering her were married days six before the killing, according to county records.

Christina Maria Matos was found dead in the second-floor apartment she shared with two roommates, near the N.C. State University campus, after the Raleigh Police Department followed up on a welfare call Sunday night. She had just turned 20 years old Friday.

Erick Gael Hernandez-Mendez, also 20, one of her roommates and a classmate of hers in last year’s graduating class at Clayton High Schools, has been charged with first-degree murder.

According to the Wake County Register of Deeds, Matos and Hernandez-Mendez were issued a marriage license Feb. 12, 2021, and they got married March 29, 2021.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.