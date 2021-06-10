ABC11 meteorologist is leaving for a job at New York’s ABC affiliate

ABC11 meteorologist Brittany Bell is leaving the station this week for a new position at the ABC network’s flagship affiliate, WABC / ABC7 in New York.

Bell announced on social media platforms on Thursday that she will start her work at WABC in July. Her last day at WTVD will be Friday, June 11.

In her announcement, Bell expressed her appreciation for North Carolina and for ABC11 viewers.

“I’ve enjoyed my time so much here in North Carolina. From the beach to the mountains, this state has it all, but it’s the people here that make this place so special. I also want to thank you all for inviting me into your homes. You all have been so welcoming, and I will be forever grateful for your positivity.”

The move won’t be Bell’s first experience doing weather for ABC from New York.

Bell filled in as the weekend meteorologist for “Good Morning America” from the New York studio in July, August and September of 2019, and makes frequent appearances on “ABC World News Tonight” reporting on national weather events.

ABC11 meteorologist Brittany Bell talks about broadcasting the weather from her home office on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Knightdale, N.C. Bell worked from home due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

The move is a huge jump for Bell in terms of market size. New York has the No. 1 Nielsen DMA ranking, and the Raleigh-Durham market is ranked No. 24 for 2021.

Bell came to WTVD in 2017, before that working at WAPT-TV in Jackson, Mississippi.

Bell is married to Terran Kirksey, a meteorologist for WFMY in Greensboro. The couple live in Knightdale with their two dogs, Stormy and Summer.

WTVD meteorologists Brittany Bell and Chris Hohmann discuss the plan for ABC11’s wall-to-wall hurricane coverage on Sept. 13, 2018. Brooke Cain bcain@newsobserver.com