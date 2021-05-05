Can’t wait until fall for a deep-fried fix? The NC State Fair offers a spring option.

The North Carolina State Fair will hold its Spring Food Fest May 21-23. Photo compilation by Kevin Keister

When the world really needed a funnel cake last year, the North Carolina State Fair made that happen.

Though the fair was canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Raleigh fairgrounds hosted a series of fair food events throughout the year, ensuring that ribbon fries, Dole Whip, giant corndogs and candy apples remained part of our lives.

This month, fair food returns with a special Spring Food Fest. The State Fair announced this week that it will hold the fair food rodeo May 21-23 at the fairgrounds. Gates will be open and the fryers will be bubbling from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Each year, the deep-fried creations of dozens of fair food vendors are some of the main attractions of the North Carolina State Fair. When COVID called off the prospect of gathering tens of thousands of people together for last year’s fair, vendors held fair food events several weekends throughout 2020, all for takeout, drawing hundreds of fried food fans.

This Spring Food Fest will still be takeout, with meals meant to be taken back home or away from the fairgrounds, State Fair officials said.

There will be 23 food vendors on hand for the weekend, selling smoked turkey legs, corn on a stick, candy apples, smoked brisket, blooming onions and about 100 other fair food favorites. For a list of vendors visit ncstatefair.org.

The fair food rodeo is free to attend and discounted tickets for this fall’s NC State Fair will for sale.