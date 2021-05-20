WUNC announces the passing of its president and general manager

WUNC on Thursday announced the passing of Connie Walker, the public radio station’s previous president and general manager.

Walker stepped down from her position in February, taking administrative leave that was effective immediately. No reason for the leave was given, but in March, Walker shared on her Facebook page that she had undergone surgery for breast cancer.

WUNC’s finance director, Nora Casper, was placed in the position of acting president and general manager.

On Thursday, Casper hailed Walker’s achievements at North Carolina Public Radio over the past 16 years.

“Under Connie’s accomplished leadership, WUNC further strengthened its commitment to producing and airing high-quality news programming, serving North Carolinians, and remaining one of the nation’s most high-performing and respected public radio stations.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Connie’s loved ones. She will be missed by her WUNC family.”

Walker was named the president and general manager of WUNC in 2009, and was previously the program director there.