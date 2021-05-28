Alamance prosecutor dismisses charge against journalist arrested covering BLM march

A journalist who was arrested while covering a march to the polls in Graham that ended in a cloud of pepper fog last fall no longer faces a criminal charge.

Alamance County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday dismissed a resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer case against Tomas Murawski, a senior reporter with the Alamance News.

Murawski was one of an exceedingly small number of journalists to have been criminally charged while performing his job in the past year. The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and a coalition of 26 media organizations, including The News & Observer, have advocated for the charge to be dismissed.







Video of the incident showed no sign that Murawski was jerking away from an officer as alleged.

Sean Boone, the district attorney, told The News & Observer on Friday that the dismissal was the result of an agreement between his office and Murawski’s attorney.

“If Mr. Murawski did not receive any similar charges over a reasonable span of time we would take a dismissal in this case,” Boone wrote in an email. “He has always been a zealous but respectful reporter in his engagements with law enforcement and the court system, and this charge was out of character for him. We are satisfied with the resolution in this matter.”

Todd Allen Smith, Murawski’s attorney, was not immediately available to provide comment.

Tom Boney Jr., the publisher of the Alamance News, said Friday that the dismissal was “a victory, but not terribly satisfying because it never should have happened in the first place.”

Boney also said he was not aware of an agreement between Murawski and local prosecutors.

Graham’s town square has been the site of persistent Black Lives Matter protests and an aggressive police response over the past year. Over the course of more than 50 events, dozens of protesters have been arrested. Several of their charges have likewise been dismissed.