Police pepper-spray, arrest protesters marching to the polls in Alamance County

Alamance County sheriff’s deputies and Graham police repeatedly pepper-sprayed people participating in the “I Am Change” march to the polls organized by Rev. Greg Drumwright on Saturday afternoon.

A racially diverse group of about 200 people walked with a police escort from Wayman’s Chapel AME Church to Court Square, where they held a rally encouraging people to vote.

At least three politicians participated in some parts of the event: the current mayor of Burlington, Ian Baltutis; Democratic candidate for county commissioner Dreama Caldwell; and Democratic school board candidate Seneca Rodgers.

Before the speeches concluded, Alamance County sheriff’s deputies began dismantling the sound system and telling the crowd to disperse.

The deputies and police officers initially used pepper spray after telling people to clear the road. Deputies and officers later used pepper spray to force people off the courthouse property.

At least 10 people were arrested. About 20 police officers and sheriff’s deputies stood guard outside the county jail following the arrests; about 100 marchers gathered on a grass strip outside, with officers stationed on both sides of the crowd.

Caldwell told a News & Observer reporter that her campaign manager was arrested.

The protests did not appear to disrupt the last day of early voting in the city, according to the State Board of Elections. “We’re still gathering information but it appears that voting has continued and hasn’t been interrupted,” Patrick Gannon, spokesman for the State Board of Elections, told The News & Observer.

But many who were marching may not have reached the polls.

Faith Cook was one of the few marchers to make it to the polling place on Elm Street.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that,” Cook told The News & Observer. “Nobody should have to.

“I think it was their intention, from the moment this march was announced, that we don’t get to the polls in numbers.”

Drumwright is a Burlington native who leads the the Citadel Church in Greensboro, according to his website. The “I Am Change” march was billed in part as a get-out-the-vote initiative as well as a demonstration against police violence.

“This is a non-partisan march,” Drumwright said earlier this week, according to the Burlington Times-News. “This march is encouraging people to go to the polls and vote for change.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.