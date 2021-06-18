Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Genesis will play first show in Raleigh this fall

Genesis, featuring from left: Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford will play the band’s first show in Raleigh, N.C. November 19, 2021 at PNC Arena.

Rock band Genesis will make its first stop ever in Raleigh in November.

The band will play at PNC Arena on Friday, Nov. 19 as part of its “The Last Domino” Tour. It’s the band’s first tour in 14 years.

Genesis — featuring Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford — has sold over 100 million albums and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. Some of their hits include “Invisible Touch,” “In Too Deep” and “Turn It On Again.”

The tour will make stops in Chicago and Washington D.C. before the show at PNC.

Live concerts will be coming back across the Triangle this summer and fall. Other upcoming shows include The Jonas Brothers, Luke Combs and Alanis Morissette.

