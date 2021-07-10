Police: Driver killed in North Raleigh crash during Elsa wasn’t wearing seat belt

The driver who was killed in a three-vehicle crash in North Raleigh on Thursday was not wearing his seat belt and was thrown from his SUV, according to Raleigh police.

Nader Kasebi of Raleigh was headed westbound on Spring Forest Road near Wyckhurst Court when he lost control and crossed the center line, according to a police crash report released Saturday. Kasebi’s SUV hit a minivan coming the other way, then slid into an oncoming car, according to the report.

Kasebi, 73, was “unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle,” according to the report. The woman who was driving the van was taken to WakeMed with unspecified injuries. Two children in the van and the driver of the car were not seriously injured.

The police report does not say what caused Kasebi to lose control.

The crash took place at about 12:25 p.m., as Tropical Storm Elsa was moving through the region. Police estimate Kasebi was going about 60 mph just before the crash; the speed limit on that stretch of Spring Forest is 45 mph.