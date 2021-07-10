Local

Police: Driver killed in North Raleigh crash during Elsa wasn’t wearing seat belt

RALEIGH

The driver who was killed in a three-vehicle crash in North Raleigh on Thursday was not wearing his seat belt and was thrown from his SUV, according to Raleigh police.

Nader Kasebi of Raleigh was headed westbound on Spring Forest Road near Wyckhurst Court when he lost control and crossed the center line, according to a police crash report released Saturday. Kasebi’s SUV hit a minivan coming the other way, then slid into an oncoming car, according to the report.

Kasebi, 73, was “unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle,” according to the report. The woman who was driving the van was taken to WakeMed with unspecified injuries. Two children in the van and the driver of the car were not seriously injured.

The police report does not say what caused Kasebi to lose control.

The crash took place at about 12:25 p.m., as Tropical Storm Elsa was moving through the region. Police estimate Kasebi was going about 60 mph just before the crash; the speed limit on that stretch of Spring Forest is 45 mph.

Profile Image of Richard Stradling
Richard Stradling
Richard Stradling covers transportation for The News & Observer. Planes, trains and automobiles, plus ferries, bicycles, scooters and just plain walking. Also, hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak. He’s been a reporter or editor for 33 years, including the last 21 at The N&O. 919-829-4739, rstradling@newsobserver.com.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use