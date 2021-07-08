Tropical Storm Elsa: Live updates for Raleigh, Durham and the Triangle

The News & Observer is publishing live updates as the Triangle and other parts of central and eastern North Carolina feel the effect of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The National Weather Service has predicted between one to three inches of rain throughout central North Carolina, which is under a flash flood watch until 6 p.m. Thursday. Total rainfall locally may reach up to five inches, forecasters said.

There’s also a risk of isolated tornadoes and winds of up to 25 to 35 mph, with most of the potential impact expected to be felt along and east of U.S. 1.

Steady rain falling in the Triangle

Rain has fallen steadily since about 8 a.m., and as of 10:50 a.m. Raleigh-Durham International Airport had received about .4 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

The center of Elsa was still in 80 miles southwest of Raleigh as of 11 a.m., but the storm is moving northeast at 20 mph and expected to pick up speed as the day goes on. Rain has stopped falling in Charlotte and could begin to taper off in the Triangle this afternoon.

Area creeks have only begun to rise and remain well within their banks. National Weather Service forecasters expect the Neuse River to rise in Clayton and Smithfield in the coming days but to remain below flood stage.

Much of central and eastern North Carolina remain under a flash flood watch until 6 p.m.

Few power outages so far

Gusty winds could bring down trees and power lines, but outages have been scattered and few. Duke Energy reported only about 202 of its 463,553 customers in Wake County were without power as of about 11 a.m.

Tornado warning in Wayne County

The weather service issued a tornado warning for northeastern Wayne County at 11:17 a.m., after radar indicated a potential tornado embedded in a thunderstorm. The storm was over La Grange and moving northwest at 40 mph.

Gov. Cooper urges North Carolinians to stay alert

Gov. Roy Cooper urged North Carolinians on Thursday morning to be prepared for possible power outages, and to avoid driving through flooded roads.

“Residents and visitors to North Carolina should keep safety in mind as Tropical Storm Elsa passes through our state today,” Cooper said in a release. “Everyone should stay alert to rapidly changing weather conditions and have a plan should they need to move to another location.”

Emergency response officials are monitoring the storm as it approaches North Carolina and are “ready to support local governments with any storm-related needs.” Officials cautioned North Carolinians to stay away from roads that may experience flash flooding.

“When water is moving across a roadway, you don’t know what’s underneath the water,” the release states. “The surface of the road could be weakened or washed away, and you could be driving into a hole. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Ahead of possible power outages, officials said residents should have multiple ways to receive emergency weather alerts, and make sure their cell phones and other electronic devices are fully charged. Residents should also avoid parking their cars under trees or power lines.

If your power does go out, officials recommend using battery powered lights instead of candles, and say you shouldn’t run generators or grills indoors because they emit toxic carbon monoxide fumes.