NC Gov. Cooper to hold press conference with COVID-19 update. Here’s how to watch.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference today to update the state’s progress in administering COVID-19 vaccines and in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Cooper will appear with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

After a recent surge in COVID cases, due to the more contagious Delta variant, the state is offering $100 to people who get their shots at some COVID-19 vaccine sites. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released an online map that shows locations participating in the incentive, which it said “offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated.”

At least 1,465 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, up from 1,390 the day before. Tuesday’s patient count was the highest since late February, The News & Observer reported.

As of Sunday, the latest date with available information, 10.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 61% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 58% have been fully vaccinated.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 1:30 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

In the Triangle area, news stations ABC11, CBS 17 and WRAL will televise the press conference, but typically switch to streaming for the Q&A portion. Spectrum News usually airs the entire press conference. Those outlets, along with PBS NC, will also stream the briefing on their websites and news apps.

The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.