The NC State Fair is back, but will look different. What to know about new safety rules

Things will look a little different at this year’s NC State Fair.

The fair returns on Thursday, Oct. 14, after canceling last year’s event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will have layout changes and new safety measures in place. Fair officials announced the changes on Wednesday, calling it a “reimagined” idea of how the fair can operate.

“This year’s fair will look different from any other time you’ve visited,” read the news release from fair officials.

Here’s a rundown of the changes.

Vendor and exhibit changes

Vendors:

▪ According to the fair, some vendors decided to skip this year, to keep themselves and their employees safe.

▪ The fair has added 40 new vendors to the lineup to fill those gaps.

▪ Vendors and carnival rides will be more spread out this year.

Exhibits:

▪ Some of the usual exhibits may be “scaled back” from what we’re used to, or relocated to larger areas.

▪ The Got to Be NC Agriculture Pavilion and the North Carolina Public House Craft Beer, Wine, Cider & Soda have moved into Dorton Arena, which will give two of the fair’s biggest exhibits more room to spread out.

Public health rules

Vaccinations: Vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not required for entry to the fair. The fair also will not require proof of a negative COVID test for entry.

Masking: Fairgoers are encouraged to wear a face covering at the fair except while eating or drinking (which they concede are activities that take up a lot of the time spent at the fair).

▪ Masks are especially encouraged in areas where you can’t maintain a safe distance from others — inside buildings and tents and in outdoor areas that are very congested.

▪ The fair will provide disposable face masks at the ticket gates and at guest services silos.

▪ If you’re getting to the fair via NC by Train or GoRaleigh bus, masks are required by federal mandate.

Distancing: The fairgrounds are vast and there are plenty of places to space out and maybe even explore areas you’ve never visited before.

▪ Try to stay away from the most congested areas of the fair, which include the food vendor area in front of the grandstand toward the Village of Yesteryear.

▪ More space has been added around picnic tables and benches to allow for more distancing.

Hand washing: Frequent hand washing is one of the main ways to lessen your risk of a number of ailments, including COVID.

▪ Restrooms and outdoor handwashing stations are located throughout the fairgrounds.

▪ Hand sanitizer will be available at guest services and at many food booths, rides and exhibits (still a great idea to bring your own!).

Pick a less busy time. One of the best ways to stay safe at the fair is to go when it’s less crowded.

▪ Consider trying to attend the fair on a weekday instead of a weekend.

▪ If you can only attend on a weekend, try to go early in the morning, because attendance increases around lunchtime.

▪ Fair officials also point out that the first Friday of the fair, Oct. 15, is traditionally the day with lowest attendance.

Don’t go to the fair while sick. Seriously. If you’re not feeling well or if you’ve had direct contact with someone who is not feeling well, get tested before visiting the fair, or just stay home. Here’s the guidance from the fair on when not to attend:

If you have a fever, cough or other symptoms, you might have COVID-19. Please stay home and do not visit public places.

If you have tested positive within 10 days of your planned visit to the fair regardless of vaccination status.

If you are unvaccinated and have been in the immediate vicinity of someone who has tested positive (even if you don’t have symptoms) within 14 days of your visit.

If you are vaccinated and you’ve had close contact with someone who has COVID-19, you should get tested 3-5 days after your exposure, even if you don’t have symptoms. You should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative.

Should you skip this year? Fair officials encourage potential fairgoers to really think about what’s best for their families before heading out to the fair. If you’re not fully vaccinated or if you are immunocompromised, carefully consider the risks associated with exposure at a crowded public event.

Get tested after the fair. NCDHHS also recommends that people who are not vaccinated get tested for COVID-19 three to five days after attending any large event attended by those who do not live in your home. To find a testing site visit NCDHHS Find My Testing Place.

Be patient: This is not so much a health and safety tip as much as a reminder to not be a jerk. Like many of the stores and restaurants we’re visiting now, the State Fair will also be a little short-staffed. Be patient and be nice.

Get a free COVID vaccination at the fair

Get vaccinated: The First United Methodist Church of Cary will partner with Wake County Public Health, the NC Deptartment of Health and Human Services and FEMA to offer free vaccines in its restaurant space near the end of restaurant row near Dorton Arena (that’s the place with the good ham biscuits).

You can get the latest information on testing and vaccinations at the NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard.

New ‘clear bag’ policy

As previously reported, the NC State Fair has instituted a “clear bag” policy this year. This is becoming more common at large sporting and concert events. Here’s what to know about bringing a bag to the fair:

▪ Any clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag is allowed. There is no size restriction as long as the bag is clear.

▪ Small purses or clutch bags no larger than 6.5” x 4.5” (approximately the size of a hand) with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the fairgrounds in addition to one of the clear plastic bags.

▪ Phones, cameras and tablets can be carried in as long as they are not in their own bag (unless the bag is clear).

▪ Medically necessary items and diaper bags will be allowed after proper inspection.

▪ There will be an exception specifically for “credentialed” individuals who bring bags that do not meet the clear bag policy guidelines. But those bags will still be searched prior to entry and only bags that pass the inspection will be allowed into the fair.

▪ This year, clear bags will be available at the gates for fairgoers to empty their belongings into before they enter the fair. You can return to your vehicle to leave your other bag if you wish.

Other public safety notes

▪ There are walk-through or wand metal detectors at all entry gates.

▪ All belongings are subject to search at fair entrances.





Prohibited Items

Weapons or objects that appear to be weapons, including all pocket knives and pepper sprays.

Alcoholic beverages and any illegal substance.

Drones.

Bikes, skateboards, skates, hoverboards, manual stand-up scooters

Leashed service dogs are allowed. All pets are prohibited.

Other items may be refused at the discretion of law enforcement.

The N.C. State Fair also reserves the right to prohibit any item deemed dangerous or unsuitable by public safety officers at security checkpoints. Prohibited items that are discovered during security inspections at the stadium entrances must be either returned to the owner’s vehicle or discarded. Unlawful items that are discovered during security inspections are subject to confiscation, and the person in possession of those items may be denied entrance into the fair and is subject to arrest.