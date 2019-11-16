Fight breaks out among protesters near Confederate statue in Pittsboro

A fight broke out among demonstrators late Saturday morning near a Confederate statue in downtown Pittsboro days after a state judge ruled the monument could be removed.

Police took away two men in handcuffs after the fight on East Street next to the traffic circle that surrounds the statue and the Chatham County Historic Courthouse at the center of town. Chatham County sheriff’s deputies and Pittsboro police shut down that section of the street to traffic for roughly 30 minutes.

Authorities have not released the names of the two men or said if they face criminal charges.

The fracas began at about 10:45 a.m. when protesters who oppose the statue’s removal complained about counterprotesters standing near one of the protesters’ vehicles, a pickup truck with two large flags raised in its bed. One, sometimes called the North Carolina Rebel Flag, included a Confederate battle flag and the date the state seceded from the United States; the other called for the protection of Confederate monuments.

The truck was parked next to where roughly a dozen counterprotesters were congregating, while another dozen supporters of the monument had gathered across the street.

One of the supporters, a man in a tan jacket, crossed the street, threw a can in the back of the pickup, walked up to a counterprotester and shoved him. He then punched the counterprotester, a young bearded man in a black sweatshirt who was near the truck.

The young man punched back as protesters and counterprotesters rushed to the fight. Both men tumbled to the ground as police ran up and separated them and the two groups. Both men were then handcuffed and taken away.

The statute and a nearby middle school have been the scene of demonstrations for weeks since the county began taking steps in August to remove the Confederate statute. On Wednesday, after a three-hour hearing, Superior Court Judge Susan Bray lifted an injunction that was preventing the county from moving the statute.

Bray found that attorneys for the Winnie Davis Chapter of the N.C. United Daughters of the Confederacy had failed to prove removing the statute would cause “irreparable harm” pending a decision about whether the county is allowed to do that under state law.

Bray has set a hearing on Dec. 2 to determine whether the UDC’s lawsuit should be dismissed.

Demonstrations over the statue on previous weekends have led to arrests, including two men charged Oct. 26 after what police described as a “physical altercation.”