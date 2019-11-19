Confederate Monument in Chatham County is coming down tonight

The embattled Confederate monument is downtown Pittsboro is coming down, Chatham County officials said Tuesday night.

“Crews are working to safely and respectfully dismantle the Confederate monument, which includes the statue and pedestal,” according to a news release. “These items will be transported to a safe location where they will be preserved and stored until such time as the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) finds a more appropriate location to place them.”

This is a developing story.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER