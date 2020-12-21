Suspect at large after man dies in weekend shooting near Siler City in Chatham County

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting early Sunday near Siler City.

Investigators responded to calls reporting a shooting at 1:30 a.m. near Siler City on Waterford Street, off of Fairfax Street. They found Jose “Ramon” Hernandez who had been shot in the torso several times, a release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

First responders treated Hernandez at the scene and took him to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, but he died from his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is searching for Sergio “Yovani” Rodriguez, 24, whom they have charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the news release.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the case to call its non-emergency line at 919-542-2911.

