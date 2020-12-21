Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Chatham County

Suspect at large after man dies in weekend shooting near Siler City in Chatham County

SILER CITY

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting early Sunday near Siler City.

Investigators responded to calls reporting a shooting at 1:30 a.m. near Siler City on Waterford Street, off of Fairfax Street. They found Jose “Ramon” Hernandez who had been shot in the torso several times, a release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

First responders treated Hernandez at the scene and took him to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, but he died from his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is searching for Sergio “Yovani” Rodriguez, 24, whom they have charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the news release.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the case to call its non-emergency line at 919-542-2911.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Listen to our daily briefing:

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
Ashad Hajela
Ashad Hajela reports on public safety for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He studied journalism at New York University.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use