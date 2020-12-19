Durham reports second fatal shooting in less than a week. Man found dead Saturday.

Durham Police are investigating at least their second fatal shooting in less than a week after a man was found dead Saturday morning near a Food Lion.

Police said that the fatal shooting was reported at 10:53 a.m. Saturday near the 3000 block of Fayetteville Street. The victim has not been identified.

The investigation closed the entryway to a nearby Food Lion grocery store, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Police said that no charges have been filed and did not provide further details. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call an investigator at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Fatal shooting on Monday

The latest deadly shooting comes after Durham Police say a man was found fatally shot inside a car Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of East Lawson Street. No charges had been filed in that case as of Monday.

In addition, Durham police say a man suffered serious injuries after being shot Tuesday evening in the 200 block of Archdale Drive.

Shootings are up in Durham this year.

As of Nov. 7, Durham police records show there had been 823 shooting incidents reported, compared to 589 by the same time last year, The News & Observer previously reported.

A total of 274 people had been shot in those incidents, compared to 159 people by the same time last year.