Frontier Airlines tells cancer patient no free “Green” flight

For a moment, Ira Green felt a surge of good luck, landing a windfall thanks to his last name.

The 67-year-old Raleigh man learned of a promotion from Frontier Airlines, which offered a free flight to anyone with the last name Green or Greene. He has close friends in Buffalo and Ft. Lauderdale, so he started making plans for an unexpected trip.

Then came a wrinkle.

Frontier required its Green passengers to fly on Tuesday. But Green, who has stage-four cancer, was scheduled for chemotherapy that day. He called the airline and asked for a switch.

“I can’t understand why they couldn’t maybe change for someone who has cancer,” he said Monday. “It’s kind of foolish. What is one seat on a flight to Buffalo or maybe Ft. Lauderdale for them?”

But Frontier’s “green” campaign scored big publicity for the Denver-based airline, making headlines on CNN and in the pages of USA Today.

“We’re very excited to share our green message with everyone,” Zach Kramer, a Frontier Airline spokesman, told CNN. “I was surprised how many people have the last name Green.”

Kramer told the N&O Monday that he would try to contact Green in Raleigh.

Green, meanwhile, will be staying home. The Frontier no longer beckons.

