Durham County elections board rejects challenge to candidate’s U.S. citizenship

The Durham County Board of Elections has rejected a protest filed by a failed candidate in last week’s Durham municipal primary that questioned another candidate’s U.S. citizenship status.

The protest form filed by Victoria Peterson two days after the primary said incumbent Javiera Caballero has publicly spoken of being an immigrant from Chile but not said or provided documents showing she is a U.S. citizen.

Caballero became the city’s first Latina on the Durham City Council when she was appointed two years ago to finish now-Mayor Steve Schewel’s council term.

Caballero finished third in the race for three at-large council seats. The top six finishers in the 10-person field now advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

Peterson finished seventh.

Her protest asked that Caballero’s name be removed from the ballot and that the votes be recounted.

In an email Sunday, Elections Director Derek Bowens said the Durham County Board of Elections, which met Friday evening, unanimously rejected the protest for lack of probable cause.

Protests may be filed by candidates or voters over alleged irregularities or misconduct, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

A county elections board conducts an initial review and if it finds probable cause, or “the possibility of a protest’s truthfulness,” it holds a hearing with testimony and other evidence. Local board decisions can be appealed to the state board of elections and from there to the Superior Court.

Caballero told The Herald-Sun in 2017 that her family moved to the United States when her father was in graduate school and that she became a U.S. citizen at age 14.

On Sunday afternoon, Caballero said she had no comment on Peterson’s protest but would be releasing a statement.

Victoria Peterson

Peterson to appeal

The local Board of Elections said Peterson had not alleged any facts or produced any evidence “suggesting that Ms. Caballero is still a citizen of Chile or any other country besides the United Sates,” according to the findings signed by board Chairman Philip Lehman.

Peterson said she will appeal.

She said she filed the protest after several people raised the issue with her and said she had not discussed it personally with Caballero, though both attended Friday’s Board of Elections meeting.

“It takes years to become a citizen of the United States,” Peterson said. “It’s not just done automatically.”

“This has nothing to do with a person’s race or ethnicity,” she said. “This has to do with our constitution. You have to be a U.S. citizen or a naturalized citizen to run for public office. ... If she has all that I’m fine with it.”

