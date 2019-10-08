‘Bull City Together’ incumbents leading in Durham City Council primary

The three incumbents on the Durham City Council continue leading a crowded primary field after early-voting and the first precinct results.

With 18 of 59 precincts reporting, Jillian Johnson, Charlie Reece and Javiera Caballero had 21.5%, 19.7% and 18.8% of the votes cast, respectively.

They decided in the spring to run under the banner of “Bull City Together” and watched the results together Tuesday night with about 40 supporters at 106 Main in downtown.

First-time candidate Joshua Gunn was fourth with 13.5%, while former Councilwoman Jackie Wagstaff polled fifth with 8.2% and Daniel Meier was sixth with 6.0%, again with 18 of 59 precincts reporting.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The bottom four were Victoria Peterson with 5.7%, Ricardo Correa with 2.8%, Charlitta Burruss with 2.5% and John Tarantino with 1.4%.

The top six will advance to the municipal general election Nov. 5 along with the candidates for mayor: incumbent Steve Schewel and challenger Sylvester Williams.

Voters will also cast ballots on a $95 million affordable housing bond referendum in November.

This story will be updated throughout the night.