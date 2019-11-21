The Scrap Exchange wants to build affordable housing in Durham. Will City Council help?

Inez Van Arsdall works to create a leather bookmark at The Scrap Exchange in Durham in 2017. The Scrap Exchange is one of the places in the Triangle for people to buy craft supplies and take classes. The Herald-Sun

The Scrap Exchange in Durham is known for its mission of reusing materials and promoting creativity through its store and programs.

But what about affordable housing, a skateboard park and community gardens? That’s where the nonprofit wants to go next, with the Reuse Arts District.

The Reuse Arts District was proposed in 2016, when The Scrap Exchange bought the northern end of the Lakewood Shopping Center, to create a “cultural, environmental, historical, recreational and community-based destination.”

Laura Nicholson, The Scrap Exchange’s executive director, called it a place where arts businesses and nonprofits could co-locate together.

Now the nonprofit is asking for $660,000 from the city of Durham in an Affordable Housing Development Option Agreement. The money would be used to fund improvements on their space, so they can finish leasing and pre-leasing all of their commercial space.

Once it signs enough district leases, The Scrap Exchange plans to develop affordable housing on what’s now a parking lot outside Rhythms Live Music Hall and across the street from the nonprofit’s retail building. It will bring on a development partner if the city approves the funding.

The city wants at least 33 affordable housing units on the lot, within 10 years. Most would range from 500 to 1,000 square feet under the current proposal.

“We want to build community and also serve individuals who could benefit from the nonprofits and businesses that are located there,” Nicholson said.

Currently, the Reuse Arts District includes nonprofits like El Futuro, a mental health clinic for Latino families, and El Centro Hispano, a community center for Latino family education and leadership development.

The plan got general support at the City Council meeting on Thursday. Council member Charlie Reece called it a “viable product that can be built on the site.”

Mayor Pro Tempore Jillian Johnson said the affordable housing would help fight gentrification in the Lakewood community.

The City Manager’s Office has recommended approval, and the council will vote on the funding at its meeting Dec. 2.

“A lot of things are coming together at the same time” Nicholson said.

“We’re really excited to have the city help us close the funding gap that will get us to affordable housing,” she said. “Instead of just talking about affordable housing.”

