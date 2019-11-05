Durham election results: Gunn edges past Caballero after first precincts counted

Challenger Joshua Gunn has narrowly pushed past one of the Durham County Council incumbents, according to early election results.

With 28 out of 56 precincts reporting, Jillian Johnson, who finished first in last month’s primary, topped the field with about 21% of the 19,119 votes, followed closely by Charlie Reece (20%) and then Gunn (19%)

Incumbent Javiera Caballero was in fourth place with 19%.

Thirty votes separated Caballero and Gunn.

The three incumbent candidates ran on a shared “Bull City Together” platform.

Community advocate and former Councilwoman Jackie Wagstaff was in fifth with 10% followed by defense attorney Daniel Meier with 9%.

City Council members hold four-year terms.

Mayor Steve Schewel, running against challenger Sylvester Williams, also held a substantial lead with nearly 83% of the vote.

Affordable housing bond

Voters also appear to support the $95 million affordable housing bond with about 77% approval, with 28 of 56 precincts reporting.

The bond is part of the city’s larger $160 million five-year plan to address affordable housing., reduce homelessness and stabilize neighborhoods.

The bond will cost the owner of a $230,000 house about $37 a year, or the equivalent of 1.6 cents per $100 of assessed property value, over the next 20 years, according to the city.

The Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Durham Inc., the Durham People’s Alliance, the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, Friends of Durham and the Sierra Club have all endorsed the bond.

The Friends of Durham, citing spending on the now failed Durham-Orange light rail project, backed the bond with conditions.