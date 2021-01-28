COVID rules closed his downtown Durham bar. Now he wants the city and NC to pay.

A downtown Durham bar owner is suing the city and North Carolina for thousands of dollars, contending COVID-19 emergency orders violated his constitutional rights and led to the condemnation of his property.

The lawsuit filed Thursday is the latest development in the coronavirus woes among North Carolina bars, and followed Kevin Slater, owner of The Atomic Fern, getting recently locked out the Parish Street business he opened in 2015.

“We are being punished for compliance,” with the state’s executive orders, Slater said in an interview.

For years the casual bar with a wide selection of board games made money but the owner fell behind on his rent after city and state executive orders in March that closed restaurants and bars to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the lawsuit states.

The Atomic Fern, which fits into the private club category since it doesn’t serve food, was named a few years ago the third geekiest bar in the U.S. and Canada by SYFY WIRE, the online magazine for SYFY, a science fiction cable channel.

The small business isn’t alone in closing but made it longer than many.

Businesses closing

In the first six months of the pandemic, more than 163,700 businesses listed on Yelp had closed, according a September Yelp report.

Across the Triangle local staples folded, including 29-year-old Elmo’s in Carrboro, the 48-year-old Ye Olde Waffle Shoppe in Chapel Hill and 70-year-old Kimbrell’s Home Furnishings in downtown Raleigh.

Bars have been especially hard hit as all remained closed through October, when some could open at 30% of their outdoor capacity.

In June the recently formed N.C. Bar and Tavern Association sued Gov. Roy Cooper in an effort to reopen bars alongside restaurants. That suit and others failed, with courts ruling that the state could legally distinguish between bars and restaurants, The News & Observer reported.

The association has a live clock that counts each second of the 316 days and 14 hours, as of Thursday morning, that bars had been closed on its website.

The October change didn’t help The Atomic Fern because it didn’t have outside seating, Slater, 45, said in an interview.

Another executive order allowed bars to sell to-go cocktails starting Dec. 21, but that wasn’t much help either, Slater said, saying selling or delivering a few cocktails a day wouldn’t be worth it.

“All the quote unquote relief efforts that have been put forward .... is really no help,” he said.

Slater concedes that orders to slow the pandemic were needed, the lawsuit states, but they created a situation where his business was treated differently than others.

“While the orders have required plaintiffs to shut down The Atomic Fern, they did not require landlords or utility companies or other companies to shut down,” the lawsuit states.

The situation resulted in the government violating Slater and his company’s 14th Amendment right to equal protection under the law, the lawsuit argues.

It also violated Slater’s rights under the Fifth Amendment by taking his property without compensation, it states.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $25,000, the minimum threshold for civil lawsuits to be filed in Durham County Superior Court, to cover lost income.

Long shot

Legal experts said the lawsuit is a long shot.

Eric Muller, a UNC-Chapel Hill law professor, said similar lawsuits filed in courts around the country have failed.

“It’s very difficult for me to imagine that a court would hamstring government from protecting public health during a pandemic emergency by forcing the government to pay all business owners for the adverse impacts on their businesses,” he said.

This lawsuit and others argue that government orders limiting businesses have resulted in an “inverse condemnation,” in which the government takes or damages private property through action or regulation but fails to pay the property owner.

A challenge for this and other cases, Muller said, is the law takes into consideration the government’s reason for the disputed action.

“This claim strikes me as being very unlikely to succeed,” he said.

Rick Su, also a UNC law professor, agreed.

“That is because the underlying law that they are arguing, the regulatory taking, is actually a pretty high bar in order to prove it,” he said.

Su also pointed out the the 14th Amendment doesn’t necessarily provide equal protection across the board.

“Or we wouldn’t be able to regulate different businesses differently or regulate any action differently,” he said.

“Fundamentally unfair’

Slater’s attorney, Daniel Meier, said he knows the lawsuit is a long shot, but he is hoping it will draw attention to the issue.

The government has essentially shut down Slater’s business and handed it to the landlord, he said.

“There is just something fundamentally unfair of shutting down only select businesses, but them doing nothing to protect those businesses,” he said. “Because it’s a public health emergency, you can shut down a bar. Why can’t you also shut down a landlord?”

Meier said they also hope the lawsuit will push government officials to do more to help businesses facing eviction.

“Downtown Durham is not going to exist when we get on the other side of this,” he said.

Happy hour

During the pandemic, The Atomic Fern has held happy hours via Facebook Live on Tuesday and Thursdays.

On Tuesday’s episode, Slater started outside the restaurant, walked up to the door and tried to get in and the door was locked. He asked a second person to try his key, which didn’t work.

“You mean the landlord changed the locks,” Slater said.

Slater said his landlord sent him a letter indicating he could walk away from his business and owe nothing, but Slater declined. He later got an email indicating the lease had been terminated.

Slater is fighting the eviction, he said, along with filing the lawsuit arguing a violation of his constitutional rights.

Slater said he has put everything he had into The Atomic Fern.

“This is the one thing I have,” he said, “and I am going to fight for it.”