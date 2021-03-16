Durham Public Schools closes 3 classrooms after 2 elementary students get COVID

Durham Public Schools will close three classrooms at Southwest Elementary School after two students tested positive for COVID-19, the district reported.

The students in the classrooms, as well as students who rode Bus 185 Monday afternoon, will need to stay home for remote learning for 10 days.

DPS is working with the Durham County Department of Public Health and will reach out to any individuals who may have come in close contact with the students, according to a district news release.

People with questions about COVID-19 may call the Durham County Department of Public Health at 919-635-8150.

The return of elementary school students on Monday was the first time students have had in-person instruction since March 2020, The News & Observer reported.

DPS is offering four days of in-person instruction to elementary students, and will soon offer four days of in-person classes to middle and high school students under new legislation.

The district’s specialty high schools will resume in-person instruction Thursday. Middle schools and remaining high schools will start April 8.

The school board had previously voted to keep learning remote for most students for the rest of the school year.