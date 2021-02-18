Durham Public Schools soon will return to in-person classes. Here’s how it will work.

Students at Durham Public Schools will begin to return to classrooms March 15, reversing district plans that would have kept students in remote classes through the end of the year.

The DPS Board of Education held an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss the district’s response to Senate Bill 37, which passed the General Assembly this week. If Gov. Roy Cooper signs the bill, it would require North Carolina school districts to offer in-person instruction to all students.

Superintendent Pascal Mubenga presented a plan Thursday for bringing back students to comply with the bill and to prepare the district for reopening.

The board voted 5-2 to approve the plan. Board Chair Bettina Umstead, Vice-chair Mike Lee and board members Alexandra Valladares, Jovonia Lewis, and Frederick Ravin voted to approve.

Board members Natalie Beyer and Matt Sears dissented, with both asking to wait a week to monitor the legislation’s outcome.

Durham’s plan calls for students to return to in-person classes for the first time in a year. Elementary school students will return March 15. Middle and high school students will be phased in starting April 8. Special needs high school students will start to return March 18.

Teachers will start returning to schools for work earlier, beginning March 1 for instructors of students with special needs. Elementary teachers will return to schools March 8 and secondary school teachers will come back March 24.

SB 37 requires school systems to offer Plan A to special needs students and either Plan A or Plan B for all students. Cooper said earlier Thursday the bill needs more work. He objects to the minimal social distancing in Plan A and said the legislation must allow local leaders to respond to emergencies, The N&O reported.

Needing to prepare

Board members had voted Jan. 7 to remain in Plan C, with all remote classes, through the end of the school year. The district has had virtual instruction since the school year began.

But with the possibility of the bill being approved by the governor, Mubenga told board members Thursday he was presenting the plan because the district may have just 15 days to safely open its schools if SB 37 becomes law.

Cooper has 10 days to sign or veto the bill, and if he doesn’t act, the bill becomes law without his signature.

“If we’re not prepared, it’s going to be chaotic,” Mubenga said.

Umstead said she thinks the bill is “poor” because it doesn’t follow guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But because the bill had moved so quickly, the board was forced to act faster than planned.

“I think it is time for us to be making a decision today to get in front of the bill,” she said.

Elementary and secondary school plan

For K-5 students, the district will follow a four-day school week, with Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with face-to-face instruction.

Students in grades 6 through 12 will follow a cohort model, with three cohorts of students rotating between in-person and remote instruction on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Wednesdays would be designated as a “wellness day” for all students with asynchronous learning, where students complete assignments at home.

Students in middle and high school will attend class in-person two days in a row every other week, while the other school days are for remote instruction.

COVID-19 guidelines

The Durham school district will follow safety and health guidelines in the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit (K-12). That means following five mitigation strategies described by the CDC as “essential to safe delivery of in-person instruction,” according to the presentation.

Those strategies include:

▪ Universal and correct use of masks, made available by the district

▪ Social distancing, using directional arrows and floor markings at six-foot intervals

▪ Enforcing hand washing and providing sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

▪ Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of “high touch areas”

▪ Daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms and contract tracing, in collaboration with the Durham County Department of Public Health

Chief Operating Officer Julius Monk said the district is improving air flow in schools by installing MERV-13 air filters. The upgraded filters can help trap small particles, including those from viruses, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Staff will disinfect buses between bus routes, and nutritional staff will schedule meals to be consumed with at least six-feet of physical distance between students and staff.

EC students will have the option to attend up to four days of in-person instruction, unless a parent chooses to continue with virtual learning.