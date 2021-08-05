Triangle towns consider mask mandates, testing requirements as cases skyrocket

Towns across the Triangle are ramping up their mask requirements as COVID-19 cases surge, and at least one more — Apex — could join them Thursday.

North Carolina saw its caseload shoot up by more than 3,400 Wednesday, along with 100 new hospitalizations. In response, most local governments have already enacted stricter mask rules.

New York will require vaccines to enter its gyms and restaurants, according to CNN, and the Los Angeles Times reports the nation’s second-largest city may mandate proof of vaccination in public spaces.

While no rules in North Carolina go that far, the Triangle’s cities and towns have largely hiked restrictions. Here is a list we will continue to update:

Raleigh

Masks are required inside city-owned property regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

“The city has used education to convey to employees the benefits of getting vaccinated,” said Julia Milstead, the city’s public information officer. “At this point, there has been no discussion on making them mandatory.”

The city’s Human Resources department is reviewing the possibility of testing unvaccinated employees, she said.

Apex

Town leaders are meeting Thursday to review these issues.

Knightdale

Masks are required in all public facilities for staff and visitors as of Monday.

“Knightdale is strongly encouraging our employees to get vaccinated,” said Town Manager Bill Summers. “We are currently offering vacation days and a cash incentive (ARPA funded) for vaccinations. We have also begun discussing the trade-offs of a potential vaccine mandate with our elected officials, but those conversations are preliminary at this stage. Our hope is that the incentives offered will eliminate the need for a future mandate.”

There are no plans to require unvaccinated employees to be tested and it’s not the town’s preference, he said.

Morrisville

Masks are mandatory inside town facilities as of Monday, but there are no plans to make vaccines mandatory for employees or to test unvaccinated employees, said Wil Glenn, communications and outreach director.

Rolesville

The town requires everyone – staff and public – to wear a mask in indoor public areas during business hours, regardless of vaccination status, said Amy Stevens, Rolesville’s Finance Director.

“At this time, in restricted-access areas at town hall, only non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask,” she said.

The town is encouraging employees to get vaccinated but there are no further requirements.

Wake Forest

Employees and visitors to Wake Forest facilities are required to wear masks as of Monday, said Bill Crabtree, communications & public affairs director. However, there are no plans to make vaccines mandatory for town employees, require weekly testing for non-vaccinated employees or make town rules for masking or requiring vaccination checks in stores and restaurants.

This story will updated as additional information about towns and cities in the Triangle becomes available.