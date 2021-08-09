Durham County

Who needs to mask up, and where, under Durham’s new COVID mandate?

With Durham’s new mask mandate set to begin Monday evening, here’s a look at where you’ll need to wear a face covering in and around the Bull City.

What you need to know:

State of emergency in Durham

The mandate comes after Durham county and city officials declared a new state of emergency on Saturday, as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread throughout the state.

In Durham County, where 61% of the population is at least partially vaccinated against the virus and 57% are fully vaccinated, there have been 849 new cases over the past 14 days. Since the pandemic began last year, there have been 241 deaths in the county.

The mandate begins at 5 p.m. Monday. For more information, see the full declaration here.

