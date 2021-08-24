Durham joins new incentive program to get city, county workers vaccinated

The city of Durham has joined Durham County, Raleigh, and other local governments in the Triangle offering their employees incentives to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

City employees who can verify that they are fully vaccinated will now be eligible for a one-time cash bonus of $250 and two paid days off between now and Oct. 10.

Employee who have not verified that they are fully vaccinated by Oct. 10 will be subject to mandatory routine COVID-19 testing beginning Oct. 18.

Durham County has had 29,050 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 237 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Durham County dashboard.

There were 79 newly confirmed cases reported in the county Sunday, nearly two and a half times the number of new cases reported one month ago, according to the dashboard.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.