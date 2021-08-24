COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Aug. 24

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations near 3,200

At least 1,161,818 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 14,120 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 5,184 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,744 on Sunday but up from 4,996 on Saturday.







Sixty-one coronavirus-related deaths were added on Monday. The state health department doesn’t specify the dates on which the newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 3,197 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 3,145 the day before.

As of Saturday, the latest date with available information, 13.1% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 64% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 59% have been fully vaccinated. State health officials round vaccination numbers to the nearest whole number.

Charlotte Pride postponed

Organizers of Charlotte’s Pride announced events scheduled for August and September will be postponed because of rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

They also added a vaccine requirement for all indoor events rescheduled for October, Charlotte Five reported.

“We are hopeful that this postponement will encourage all members of our community and our allies to take the initiative to get fully vaccinated and do their part to protect our community,” Daniel Valdez (he/him/his), president of the Charlotte Pride board of directors, said in a statement.

StarMed offers free antibody therapy

StarMed Healthcare is offering free monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients at a Charlotte clinic.

The therapy, called Regeneron’s therapy or REGEN-COV, will be available Thursday at 491 N. Wendover Road, The Charlotte Observer reported.

StarMed said it expects to be able to administer 150 doses daily between the new clinic and an existing one in Eastland.

All Charlotte schools expected to follow mask mandate

Local officials said Monday that all schools and business, public and private, are subject to the Mecklenburg County and Charlotte mask mandate.

Mecklenburg officials previously said they would amend the order to explicitly include public, private and parochial schools after the head of Catholic schools in Charlotte said the new rules didn’t apply to them, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Doctors, parents petition for school mask mandate

North Carolina Physicians For Masks have started a petition urging Gov. Roy Cooper to issue a statewide mandate making face masks mandatory in schools.

The petition was created last week and had more than 1,200 signatures as of Monday.

“Virtual learning took a toll on educators, children, and parents, and experts agree that every effort should be made to return kids to the classroom and to do so using a layered mitigation strategy, which includes vaccination of all who are eligible, and universal masking,” the petition reads.

School year starts with in-person learning

Over 1 million North Carolina students went into schools on Monday after the coronavirus forced many of them to have remote-only instruction last school year.

Children are returning to classrooms as the contagious delta coronavirus variant spreads through the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper isn’t requiring face coverings in schools but encouraged districts to require mask-wearing. Across the state, 87 of 115 school systems had mask mandates as of Saturday, The News & Observer reported.

COVID-19 forced more than a dozen high school football teams to sit out the first week of the season and continues to impact team schedules, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday.

Answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and the new school year can be found here.