Durham Mayor Schewel endorses his pick for next mayor of the Bull City

Mayor Steve Schewel has endorsed City Council member Javiera Caballero in the Durham mayor’s race.

At-large Council Member Caballero was appointed to fill Schewel’s council seat in 2018 after he was elected mayor in 2017. She was elected in 2019, becoming became the first Latinx person ever elected to the council.

In a Facebook post, Schewel, who is not seeking a third term, said he’s backing Caballero because of the work she’s done over the past four years.

“[S]he can pull people together — unite us — to get big things done for our community,” he wrote.

Schewel’s endorsement comes as the Oct. 5 non-partisan primary election approaches.

In his post, the mayor also mentioned two of the other six candidates in the race: retired judge Elaine O’Neal and minister Rebecca Harvard Barnes.

The top two finishers in the primary will compete against each other in the Nov. 2 general election.

In other key election endorsements,

▪ The Durham’s People’s Alliance PAC will hold a virtual endorsement meeting Wednesday for current members only. People who have been members of the PA for at least 60 days may vote at the meeting.

▪ The Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People will also be holding an endorsement meeting soon.

Every city voter may cast ballots in the mayoral and ward races. Voters must be registered by 5 p.m. Sept. 10 to vote in the primary and by 5 p.m. Oct. 8 to vote in the general election.