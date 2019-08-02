Putt Putt Fun Center could bring mini-golf, laser tag, arcade and more to Chapel Hill

First phase of Carraway Village construction nearing completion Developer Northwood Ravin has announced some of the retail and restaurant tenants that will be moving into the new, 55-acre Carraway Village community on Eubanks Road in Chapel Hill. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Developer Northwood Ravin has announced some of the retail and restaurant tenants that will be moving into the new, 55-acre Carraway Village community on Eubanks Road in Chapel Hill.

There could be a fun new way for residents and visitors to spend time in southern Orange County.

A concept plan was submitted July 24 for a Putt-Putt Fun Center at 2200 Eubanks Road, just north of the Carraway Village project under construction. The 19-acre site is just south of Interstate 40 near the N.C. 86 exit.

The Putt-Putt Fun Center could include mini-golf, laser tag, bumper cars, an arcade inside a 16,000-square-foot building, a go-kart track and batting cages, according to documents filed by Coulter Jewell Thames. It would be smoke- and alcohol-free, and also have dining and event space, documents state.

Putt-Putt was founded in 1954 in Fayetteville; its corporate office is on Raleigh Road in Chapel Hill. The closest Putt-Putt Fun Center franchise now is on North Church Street in Burlington.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The concept plan also proposes a three-story, 84,000-square-foot self-storage building, which would require a rezoning. Up to 200 parking spaces are planned, and the site is within walking distance of a Chapel Hill Transit park-and-ride lot.

The town’s Community Design Commission will review the concept plan at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27. The Town Council is scheduled to review the concept plans at 7 p.m. Nov. 13.

A concept plan is not an official application, and the council will not vote on it. The concept review will give the council and public an opportunity to give the developer feedback before a special-use permit application is submitted.

A concept plan for a Putt-Putt Fun Center on eight acres north of Carraway Village and Eubanks Road includes batting cages, a go-kart track, mini-golf, laser tag, bumper cars and more. The concept plan is not an official application. Contributed Coulter Jewell Thames

The proposed site is listed for sale at $2.7 million, according to commercial real estate site LoopNet.com. The property’s owner, West Virginia resident Robert Erber, said it is under contract.

The concept plan notes that only 12.5 acres is developable because of a stream and required landscaping buffers. More than 40 percent of the existing trees would remain on the site, the plan says.

The Fun Center would cover eight acres to the south and be accessible via Eubanks Road and new streets being built in Carraway Village. The project would preserve roughly 4.5 buildable acres north of the stream for future development.

Carraway Village, a 55-acre, $100 million development, is wrapping up the first phase of construction now: 400 apartments, 8,844 square feet of retail, and recreational amenities. The next phase would add a Starbucks and a Chick-Fil-A. Both are expected to open in early 2020 and have drive-through service.

At full buildout, Carraway Village will have between 600,000 and 837,000 square feet of apartments, retail, offices and hotel rooms.