Durham man arrested after walking through Hillsborough school dressed as deputy

A Durham man was arrested Wednesday morning at New Hope Elementary School and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Christopher Hill, 40, arrived at the school with his girlfriend and her children as he has done for the last week, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Hill and his girlfriend signed in at the kiosk in the school’s front office and received visitor passes, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies said Hill was wearing tan tactical pants, a black polo shirt and a black vest — similar to what Orange County’s deputies wear on duty. However, the vest had a symbol on the front — a “Punisher” logo — that was not associated with law enforcement. On the back, the vest had a large “Sheriff” patch.

Hill did not have any weapons or other law enforcement gear, such as handcuffs or a radio, deputies reported.

As Hill left the office and walked down a hallway past classrooms, Assistant Principal Craig Dodson contacted the principal and school resource officer, who were outside.

The school resource officer entered the school to check and ran into two teachers, who said Hill told them he was providing volunteer security, the report stated. The school resource officer called his Sheriff’s Office supervisor, who sent another deputy to the school.

The principal, meanwhile, intercepted Hill and had him come with her to the office, the report stated. Hill removed the vest when the deputies arrived at the office and was escorted out of the school. The deputies handcuffed and arrested him once they were out of view of students and school staff, they reported.

“Our school resource officer and all of the deputies from the Sheriff’s Office help make New Hope Elementary safe so that our students and teachers can thrive in an amazing environment,” Principal Ambra Wilson said. “I can’t thank them enough.”

The school was not placed on lockdown, and no students were threatened or injured, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Hill was placed in the Orange County jail under a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood also praised the school resource officer and school administration and staff for working together to quickly resolve the situation.

“I happen to know how hard Principal Ambra Wilson and SRO Sparrow have worked day in and day out for the last several years to build trust within the New Hope School community,” Blackwood said. “Today, someone threatened to undermine that trust by impersonating a law enforcement officer. Wilson and Sparrow shut that situation down immediately.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.