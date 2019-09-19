PTA Thrift Shop in Chapel Hill, Carrboro to change its name, refocus its mission

PTA Thrift Shop new endeavor important for organization’s sustainability PTA Thrift Shop Executive Director Barbara Jessie-Black explains why it was important to use PTA Thrift Shop profits to build a renovated store and the YouthWorx on Main project in Carrboro. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK PTA Thrift Shop Executive Director Barbara Jessie-Black explains why it was important to use PTA Thrift Shop profits to build a renovated store and the YouthWorx on Main project in Carrboro.

The PTA Thrift Shop will take on a new name and a revamped mission — working with partners to close racial and economic opportunity gaps for students and families — in November.

The nonprofit, established in 1952 to raise money for local schools, will be rechristened CommunityWorx, according to a news release. Its new name and slogan — Youth. Opportunity. Equity. — will be officially unveiled Nov. 15 at the Carrboro store in a public ceremony.

Aaron Nelson, president of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber of Commerce, announced the news Thursday morning at the chamber’s 2019 State of the Community Report at UNC’s Friday Center. PTA Thrift Shop board member Joel Levy spoke briefly about the change.

“I am extremely excited about this new brand,” Levy said. “Our mission has not changed. The brand supports our mission, and it gives us the opportunity to close the gaps for students and families in our community.”

The name change, required under this summer’s deal with the National PTA, “closes a chapter that began with an evaluation of its business model and an organizational sustainability plan in 2010,” officials said in a news release.

“The [2007-09] recession was a wakeup call,” CommunityWorx President/CEO Barbara Jessie-Black said in the release. “We were lucky to make it through. It was clear that our dependency on the retail revenue alone would be problematic if ever there were another economic downturn.”

The news release did not address if or how the PTA Thrift Shop might continue its 67-year mission to support local PTAs.

Cuts, changes bring criticism

A 2013 federal tax return shows the PTA Thrift Shop sold $1.3 million in secondhand goods from July 2008 to June 2009. Earlier tax returns are not publicly available.

In 2010 and 2011, the thrift shop’s revenues climbed to $1.4 million before dipping to $1.1 million in 2012. Jessie-Black has noted that the Thrift Shop lost money that year in part because the Carrboro store closed to launch a $5.5 million building project. The Thrift Shop also has a store at Village Plaza on South Elliott Road in Chapel Hill.

Thrift shop revenues rebounded by 2013, tax documents show, reaching a high of $1.6 million in 2016. The thrift shop reported $1.4 million in sales last year.

Meanwhile, a rift was growing between the PTA Thrift Shop and the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools PTA Council over whether the shops should continue to use the PTA name despite dwindling grants to 19 local PTAs and changes that reduced the PTAs’ role.

The PTA Thrift Shop’s last big grant to local PTAs — $265,000 — was in 2011, but only about $119,000 has been allocated since 2012. The PTA Thrift Shop created Project Impact grants in 2015, which gave another $39,655 to 13 schools in four years.

Any extra revenues continue to pay a 20-year mortgage on the new Carrboro store and YouthWorx on Main, which leases affordable rental space to nonprofits. In June 2018, the thrift shop still owed $4.7 million, with monthly payments of $26,000.

Return on expansion slow

Local PTA leaders have criticized the thrift shop for building YouthWorx, but Jessie-Black defended the decision, saying the expansion helps groups serving young people and could make more money for local PTAs in the long run.

Thrift shop officials expect to sustain YouthWorx with grants and funnel its revenues into thrift shop operations, Jessie-Black said in 2017 when YouthWorx opened. Leases previously were advertised at $200 to $400 a month.

A 2018 federal tax return — the first that includes YouthWorx — shows the PTA Thrift Shop reported $152,628 in rental income and $243,196 in rental expenses — a loss of roughly $90,000. The thrift shop also leases space to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.

Local PTAs and parents have moved on, paying for school supplies and programs through donations, fees and fundraisers. Mediation between the PTA Council and PTA Thrift Shop fell apart in 2018, when council leaders said they couldn’t get budget or mission details.

The National PTA reached a deal with the PTA Thrift Shop in July after months of confidential talks. The PTA Thrift Shop agreed to change its name but has kept other “key terms” of the deal confidential.

The story will be updated as more information is available.