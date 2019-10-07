Chapel Hill mayor faces challenge in 1st re-election bid since 2015 upset victory

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger, left, and her challenger Joshua Levenson Contributed

Political newcomer Joshua Levenson is challenging Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger in this year’s Nov. 5 municipal election.

The mayor serves a four-year term. This is Hemminger’s first re-election bid since defeating former Mayor Mark Kleinschmidt in the 2015 election.

Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 16, and is open in Chapel Hill to everyone within the town limits, including the portion of Chapel Hill that lies in Durham County.

Get more details about each candidate at tinyurl.com/y6enlfd9. Here’s what we recently asked the mayoral candidates:

Is there a local development that you think was a mistake? Is there one that you like?

Pam Hemminger: Shortbread Lofts was a mistake. Projects on downtown parcels need to provide commercial or housing opportunities for people here year-round, not just for nine months, to support our downtown businesses.

Liked the AC Marriott Hotel. They worked with the neighborhood to fit in and be a good community partner by hiring locally. The hotel has a green roof, underground parking, an entrance on Church Street, is only four stories tall with art from local artists.

Joshua Levenson: No response.

Is the town doing enough to attract commercial development?

Pam Hemminger: We have implemented several strategies, including creation of the Millhouse Road Enterprise Zone and use of performance-based incentives, to attract companies and jobs to Chapel Hill and to get new commercial office space out of the ground. Through the Launch business accelerator and other efforts, we are working hard to capture, nurture and grow our start-up companies. We need to continue to reduce barriers for businesses to locate here.

Joshua Levenson: No response.

Would you vote for a tax increase?

Pam Hemminger: Not necessary at this time. We are seeing success from our strategy to diversify our tax base. Our sales taxes are way up and will increase further when Wegmans opens. New property and sales taxes will help fund affordable housing, greenways and more. Since high taxes push people out of Chapel Hill, I am only willing to support a tax increase if we have a plan on why and how the monies would be used.

Joshua Levenson: No response.

Does the town have a traffic problem?

Pam Hemminger: Yes. Our road infrastructure was not designed to handle all the growth from within the town combined with the cars coming from outside Chapel Hill that pass through our community each day. Addressing these problems requires comprehensive transportation planning. To help people get around more effectively, we are: working on a town-wide traffic model to inform decisions; planning for transit expansion; increasing bike/pedestrian infrastructure; integrating SMART technologies; exploring last-mile options and more.

Joshua Levenson: No response.

Is the town doing enough to address bike and pedestrian safety and connectivity?

Pam Hemminger: In 2017, the town completed our Mobility & Connectivity Plan which establishes a framework for making bicycling, walking and riding the bus safe and convenient options for recreation and transportation throughout town. The plan lays out a network for non-motorized transportation that connects high-priority corridors with short- and long-range projects identified as funding becomes available. The town also has a staff working group that meets weekly to discuss bike/pedestrian initiatives and safety concerns.

Joshua Levenson: No response.

Should advisory board recommendations play a bigger role in the town’s decisions?

Pam Hemminger: Chapel Hill’s advisory boards play a critical role for our town, digging deeper into issues that the town faces, looking critically at development projects and bringing new information, such as best practices, forward. We have taken steps to try to strengthen communications with and between our boards and are currently considering Planning Commission and Community Design Commission recommendations that will improve the development review process.

Joshua Levenson: No response.

Is enough being done to balance housing and commercial development with environmental protection, including the preservation of trees and wetlands?

Pam Hemminger: To achieve our goals of environmental sustainability, we need to do a better job as we plan for our future. Trees and wetlands play a vital role in the social, environmental and economic health of our community so it is essential that our updated land-use map and ordinances provide effective protection for these resources. We also need to be thinking about integrating green infrastructure, creating renewable energy, adding publicly accessible open space and more.

Joshua Levenson: No response.

Do you support duplexes, triplexes and quads in single-family neighborhoods? Where?

Pam Hemminger: Incremental density is important as a town grows to meet goals of offering many different types of housing and maintaining affordability. The town took initial steps in this direction by approving accessory dwelling units in 2015. As we consider these types of missing middle/infill options, we can make sure that new housing maintains the scale of housing in existing neighborhoods and should prioritize them for areas that are walkable to transit and employment centers.

Joshua Levenson: No response.

Do you support mid-rise (four to 10 stories) multifamily buildings and where?

Pam Hemminger: I am open to mid-rise buildings but want to be intentional about the heights based on the location in town, adjacent land uses, ability of infrastructure to support increased density and opportunity for community benefits. The current draft of the land use map includes four- to six-story buildings located along transit corridors with a transition into neighborhoods. Taller buildings could be considered for certain sites at Eastowne and downtown.

Joshua Levenson: No response.

Do you support extending urban services to the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction area south of U.S. 15-501?

Pam Hemminger: The future of South 15-501 (now South Columbia Street) is important, especially because it represents a critical transportation corridor; however, we are not ready for that discussion at this time. The town is in the middle of a Future Land Use Map and Land Use Management Ordinance re-write for the existing urban services areas which will also consider the Southern Village Park & Ride area. When we are finished with this planning, we can re-open this discussion.

Joshua Levenson: No response.