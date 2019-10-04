Who’s running for Chapel Hill mayor and Town Council. Where, when to vote early and more

Early voting in the Orange County elections begins Wednesday, Oct. 16. The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5. File photo

Voters in most towns and cities around North Carolina go to the polls on Nov. 5. Here’s what you need to know before you cast your vote in Chapel Hill.

Who’s running in Chapel Hill

Voters will see candidates for mayor and four Town Council seats. All candidates are elected by everyone within the town, including the portion of Chapel Hill that lies in Durham County. The mayor’s term is for two years; the council terms are four years.

Council member Donna Bell is not seeking re-election, which means at least one new member will join the council in December.

Get details about each candidate at tinyurl.com/y6enlfd9. Candidates in all races around North Carolina are listed at ncbse.gov.

Where and when to vote in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill’s municipal election is Nov. 5, 2019. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Early voting starts on Oct. 16. All early voting sites will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, for Halloween.

Vote early at the following polling places and times:

Board of Elections Office, 208 S. Cameron St., Hillsborough

▪ Oct. 16-18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

▪ Oct. 20, closed

▪ Oct. 21-25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Oct. 26, closed

▪ Oct. 27 Noon-4 p.m.

▪ Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Carrboro Town Hall, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro

Chapel of the Cross, 304 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

Seymour Senior Center, 2551 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill

▪ Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

▪ Oct. 20, closed

▪ Oct. 21-25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Oct. 26, closed

▪ Oct. 27, Noon-4 p.m.

▪ Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

You can find your polling place on the Orange County government website. Don’t assume you’ll vote at the same place you voted in the last election; check the Orange County Board of Elections’ list of recent changes.

Read more about issues in Chapel Hill

What are voters talking about? Here’s some of our latest coverage.

Return to this page for regular updates and more story links through Election day.