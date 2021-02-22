Family questions plan to rename Orange County school honoring segregation-era leader

An Orange County family says the school board should have all the facts before removing their ancestor’s name from a local middle school because he served on the board during segregation.

Charles Whitson Stanford Sr., an Orange County school board member from 1941 to 1967, was part of the solution — not the problem — and worked within the existing political system to make life better for all people, Stanford’s oldest grandson, Don Stanford, said in a letter last week to the board.

He “treated everyone with dignity and respect,” Don Stanford said, but “his prodigious efforts on the Board of Education were complicated by a century-old system of laws that enforced discrimination by segregation against persons of color — a system that was slowly but surely being dismantled.”

The Orange County Schools Board of Education considered changing two school names earlier this month as part of its continuing focus on racial equity. The board voted to change Cameron Park Elementary School, named for a noted slaveowner, but delayed a decision on Stanford Middle School after the family raised questions during a public hearing.

Dena Keeling, the district’s chief equity officer, reported in December that other county schools were named for Black educators, Native American history or historic, local places. The report concluded little was done during Stanford’s time or during his 16 years as chair to integrate Orange County’s schools or improve its Black schools.

The board was expected to talk again about the issue Monday and possibly decide about renaming C.W. Stanford Middle School. The district has not set a timeline for renaming Cameron Park Elementary School.

Rural issues, progressive politics

Charles Stanford was 27 when his father died of a heart attack in 1922 and left him to run the family’s 1,000-acre dairy farm in western Orange County, said Don Stanford, an attorney and UNC law professor who lives in Chapel Hill.

The 1917 graduate of State College (now N.C. State University) also was a Central Carolina Farmers Exchange director for 31 years and a former director of the N.C. Dairy Foundation, the N.C. Milk Producers Association and the Bank of Chapel Hill (later NCNB).

He also was a member of the National Board of the Farm & Home Security, supervisor of the Neuse River Soil and Water Conservation District, director of the Long Meadows Farmers Cooperative serving local farmers for 20 years and a Bethlehem Presbyterian Church elder.

Don Stanford recalled a youth spent with his grandfather, watching him handle farm business and sometimes deliver eggs. Both Stanford and his wife Mary Willcox McIver, a school teacher, worked for “enlightened progressive” policies and politicians, he said.

In 1948, they campaigned for Stanford’s college roommate and Alamance County farmer Kerr Scott as governor, and in 1950, they supported former UNC President and U.S. Sen. Frank Porter Graham in his unsuccessful run in one of the state’s most bitter and racist political contests.

Graham, who was appointed by Scott to his Senate seat, lost the election. Both were considered moderate on race relations.

The Stanford family also was active in Terry Sanford’s 1960 N.C. gubernatorial campaign and in Dan K. Moore’s 1964 gubernatorial campaign, both against the segregationist I. Beverly Lake, Don Stanford said. They also supported U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, who pushed for both the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, he said.

Stanford’s daughter Jean Stanford Mann, who lives in the family home, remembered him in a 2006 account as the man who “made things happen” in a quiet way.

“Mr. Charlie has the genius of being able to stay young and keep abreast of the time,” Stanford Mann said, quoting former Orange County Superintendent G.P. Carr. ”Another outstanding quality of Mr. Charlie’s is that he seems always to know the right solutions to a problem; and in the end he winds up on the right side. He has been a steadying influence and a source of strength to the board throughout his term of office. We look to him continually for leadership.”

Orange County slow to integration

Stanford’s tenure on the school board marked a pivotal time for Hillsborough’s Black school, which opened in 1936 as the Hillsboro Negro High School. In 1942, the district hired A.L. Stanback as principal but did not act on requests from the Black community for new buildings, equipment and additions, research showed.

The Stanfords noted that Orange County, like other local governments, was still recovering in 1941 from the Great Depression and was facing a world war. Jim Crow was the law of the land in many places, and racial terror and lynchings were common.

What the district’s research did not note, Jamie Stanford said, is that very little non-essential construction was allowed during World War II and building materials were in short supply. The district also did not have a way to raise more money for building schools, Don Stanford said. The state paid for teachers and textbooks, he said.

After the war, in 1946, the board bought land for the new all-Black Cedar Grove Elementary School and approved building 12 classrooms and a gym for the newly named, all-Black Central High School. In 1958, the board also was quick to rebuild Central after the original school burned to the ground, Don Stanford said.

His grandfather didn’t make the laws that kept schools segregated, but under his leadership, the board did move toward integration, said Don Stanford, who was a high school sophomore when Chapel Hill High School desegregated in 1966.

History compiled by the Orange County Historical Museum showed integration was a gradual process over several years in the Orange County Schools, with only one of two Black families who applied to attend the county’s white high school in 1963 being admitted.

The board approved three more Black student transfers the next year, and in 1965, the district got federal approval for its “freedom of choice” transfer plan.

Only 7% of the district’s Black students attended an integrated school that year, the research said, and district officials told the federal agency that “our board has gone as far in the desegregation of its school and staff as it is willing to go.”

In 1967, federal officials ordered the district to come up with a more racially balanced program. Orange High School was integrated in 1968, followed by several years of overcrowding, tensions and fights.

Orange County and Chapel Hill schools “were in the forefront of North Carolina’s desegregation,” Don Stanford said, noting most of the state didn’t integrate until after the Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education ruling in 1971.

“It was a difficult and bumpy road, and there is still progress to be made,” Don Stanford said. “But no George Wallace stood ranting in the school house door. No National Guard was needed to enforce the law, and to assure student and public safety.”

Questions about public input, priorities

Over 400 people attended the naming of Stanford Junior High School in April 1970, including the widow of Stanford’s friend former Gov. Kerr Scott, who spoke at the event. Stanford, who died about a month later, was too sick to be there, according to news reports.

Grandson James Stanford noted that the decision to name the school in his grandfather’s honor was based on his actions, not those of the school board.

“They named that school after him, because they knew around that time in ‘69-’70 what kind of individual he was and what he stood for and what he had done for Orange County,” James Stanford said. “Moving along in the context of the restrictions that were placed upon him at the time, I think he did a pretty damn good job, and I think the school board back in ‘70 thought the same thing.”

Many people in the community are just learning about the board’s work to change the names of some schools, he said, and many are asking why changing the names is a priority when there are larger issues surrounding COVID-19 and returning kids to the classroom.

The family invited board members to talk with them at the Feb. 8 board meeting, but no one has reached out, James Stanford said. He called the move to rename the school “a slap in the face by what appears to be a very narrow group of people.”

“It gives you the distinct impression they don’t really want input. They have their own agenda,” James Stanford said. “They know what they want to do, and come hell or high water, that’s what they’re going to do.”

School board Chair Hillary MacKenzie did not return a phone call Monday seeking comment.