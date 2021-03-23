Condo project near UNC campus and hospital heads to vote in Chapel Hill

The South Columbia Annex project would add up to 60 condos and a small retail space at the corner of South Columbia Street and N.C. 54/U.S. 15-501 in Chapel Hill. It also would add more pedestrian crossings and signals to the area. Contributed

The Town Council could vote Wednesday on a plan to build affordable and market-rate condos across from Merritt’s Grill, just a short bus ride from the UNC-Chapel Hill campus and UNC Hospitals.

The 3.7-acre Columbia Street Annex project would be built at 1150 S. Columbia St., on the steep slopes at the corner of South Columbia Street and N.C. 54 West.

Developers David Robert and CH Hotel Associates Ltd. Partnership are planning up to 60 condominiums and 4,000 square feet of commercial space in the four-story building. A pedestrian plaza would be located near the main entrance on South Columbia Street.

The site must be rezoned to allow a high-density residential project with commercial space. The council’s virtual meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Several concept plans and projects have been submitted for the site since 1997. The latest was revised in response to public feedback and in collaboration with the town’s urban designer, said architect Phil Szostak, with Szostak Design.

Council members reviewed the project at a Feb. 24 public hearing. There are lots of things to like about it, including affordable housing, reduced parking and a transit-oriented design, member Hongbin Gu said.

“I have heard from people, from my colleagues in medical school, those young doctors and nurses that have been looking for housing opportunities, for homeownership in Chapel Hill when they are starting their career,” Gu told the developers. “I think that’s exactly the type of housing we’re looking for, so I’m hoping you can continue working with the community to continue to address the remaining issues.”

The South Columbia Annex project is planned for a 3.7-acre site near Merritt’s Grill and south of UNC’s campus and UNC Hospitals. Town of Chapel Hill Contributed

Affordable housing, parking price cut

The project would include four condos affordably priced for families and individuals earning up to 65% of the area median income, while another four condos would be priced for those earning 80% of AMI. That’s an annual income of up to $50,900 a year for an individual and up to $72,700 a year for a family of four.

Homeowners association dues would be reduced for the affordable units.

All homebuyers could get a price reduction if they forego a parking space. Roughly 69 spaces are planned under and behind the building, including two charging stations and electric vehicle conduit for future spaces.

The developers have several projects in downtown Durham and near Duke University offering homebuyers a $30,000 price reduction if they don’t need a parking space, said developer Roland Gammon, with CH Hotel Associates.

“It’s a significant reduction, and for some of the smaller units here that may have staff over at the hospital in walking distance, it may be a good thing,” Szostak said.

Stormwater, stream restoration

The site’s steep slopes, with a stream running below the proposed building site, have raised concerns about the potential for environmental damage and how stormwater runoff would be controlled.

The developers are asking for permission to disturb the slopes during construction and use land in the resource conservation district around the stream. Roughly 60% of the wooded site would be preserved.

The project also would restore the area around the stream and preserve an area west of the stream. Anticipated conditions for development include hiring a stream restoration engineer and a biologist to work on the project, as well as removing invasive plants and requiring the homeowners association to handle maintenance.

South Columbia Annex would be four stories tall at the street level, with up to 69 parking spaces under and behind the building. The developer is planning to restore a stream and preserve up to 60% of the woods on the site. Szostak Design Contributed

Traffic numbers, pedestrian safety

Some town residents worry about increased traffic in the congested corridor and how it could affect pedestrian safety, especially as southbound drivers round the curves to find people crossing the street at Merritt’s Grill and Purefoy Road.

Stops on the town’s future North-South bus rapid transit line are planned south of the project site. The town expects to see more dense development in that corridor, which stretches from Eubanks Road to UNC’s campus and Southern Village.

“I think the intentions have been good, but I think you’re creating a more dangerous situation,” Chapel Hill resident Julie McClintock said. “And I can’t imagine how the transit stop got placed where it is (near the James Taylor Bridge). I think that’s creating quite a difficult area.”

The developers would build sidewalks and a new pedestrian crosswalk at South Columbia Street and N.C. 54, and pay $50,000 to add a pedestrian-activated signal with flashing lights at a crosswalk north of Purefoy Road.

The development also would add a left turn lane to the northbound side of South Columbia Street near Purefoy Road to allow drivers into the project. A traffic report said nine crashes have been reported at the Purefoy Road intersection since 2015; none have involved pedestrians, project officials said.

Additional traffic counts could be conducted before construction starts, town staff members said.