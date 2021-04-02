Two charged after teen fatally shot at Hillsborough tobacco and vape store

Hillsborough police charged two people in the shooting death of a 19-year-old at a tobacco and vape store.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. Thursday to reports of a fight at the Hillsborough Discount Tobacco and Vape shop on Hampton Pointe Boulevard.

During the fight, the 19-year-old from Mebane was shot. He was taken to Duke University Hospital, where he died.

Police have charged Doyle Edwards, 22, of Efland and Chase Torain, 21, of Cedar Grove in the teen’s death, according to a Friday news release.

Edwards was charged with felony first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering a vehicle, felony larceny of a firearm, misdemeanor simple assault and violation of a town ordinance for discharging a firearm within the town limits.

Torain was charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with the fight.

Edwards is being held in the Orange County Jail without bail, and Torain is being held on $500,000 bail on the assault charge and unserved warrants in Alamance County.

Police did not release the dead teen’s name and said more charges could be filed. Anyone with information should contact Lt. Davis Trimmer at 919-296-9525 or by email at tinyurl.com/33fxnkx7

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.