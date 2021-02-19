Crime

1 person fatally shot in Chapel Hill apartment complex near University Place, police say

Police tape
CHAPEL HILL

Chapel Hill police say a person was killed after a shooting Friday afternoon at the Camelot Village Apartments across from University Place mall.

Multiple shots were fired just before 2:45 p.m., town spokesperson Ran Northam said in an email. The town later announced a person had died in the shooting, and that the shooting “does not appear to be random.”

Camelot Village is at 130 S. Estes Drive, between Franklin Street and Fordham Boulevard.

This story will be updated as police release more information.

Andrew Carter
Andrew Carter spent 10 years covering major college athletics, six of them covering the University of North Carolina for The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer. Now he’s a member of The N&O’s and Observer’s statewide enterprise and investigative reporting team. He attended N.C. State and grew up in Raleigh dreaming of becoming a journalist.
