1 person fatally shot in Chapel Hill apartment complex near University Place, police say

Police tape

Chapel Hill police say a person was killed after a shooting Friday afternoon at the Camelot Village Apartments across from University Place mall.

Multiple shots were fired just before 2:45 p.m., town spokesperson Ran Northam said in an email. The town later announced a person had died in the shooting, and that the shooting “does not appear to be random.”

Camelot Village is at 130 S. Estes Drive, between Franklin Street and Fordham Boulevard.

This story will be updated as police release more information.