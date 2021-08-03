Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board to vote on mandatory mask policy Tuesday night

FILE - A student wears a face mask in White Plains, N.Y., in this 2020, file photo. The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools was scheduled to vote on a mandatory mask policy Tuesday evening. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle) AP

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board could vote Tuesday evening to require students and staff to wear masks indoors when classes resume later this month.

The administration recommends requiring face coverings indoors and strongly encouraging them outdoors when people cannot be at least three feet apart. Exceptions would be made for for those with a medical note.

In addition, the district could require weekly COVID-19 testing for those not fully vaccinated who participate in sports or high-risk extracurricular activities. Students with medical or religious exemptions for vaccination could still participate with a mask, according to the proposed policy.

In agenda materials for the meeting, the district notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended universal mask wearing in schools for teachers, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

As of July 29, the Orange County Health Department reported two-thirds of Orange County residents were fully vaccinated.

But the school board materials also state that nearly half of Chapel Hill-Carrboro school employees live outside Orange County.

“We do not currently have a system to measure vaccine status for all staff and students; although, we will soon be in the process of collecting the information from those willing to disclose their vaccination status,” the materials state.

Meanwhile the county’s percentage of COVID tests coming back positive is inching up, as it has across the state.

Orange County’s positivity rate was at 0.4 percent the week of June 6-12, but increased to 1.3% for the week of July 4-10 and 2.9% for the week of July 11-17, according to the county’s weekly newsletter.

Most of the new cases were among unvaccinated people and were caused by the rapidly spreading delta variant, the materials state.

The city school district, one of two school systems in Orange County, has over 12,000 students. The school year starts Aug. 23.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m at the Southern Human Services Center on Homestead Road in Chapel Hill. Read the proposed policy here.

Some NC school systems making masks optional

At least 38 of the state’s 115 school districts have decided to make face masks optional for this fall, according to a database maintained by the N.C. School Boards Association and district websites. In all but one of those 38 districts, the majority of voters backed Republican Donald Trump in last fall’s presidential election.

Districts that are requiring masks are in predominantly Democratic-leaning areas where voters backed Joe Biden.

The Orange County Schools currently requires masks for all students and staff members indoors, according to its website. Vaccinations are strongly encouraged but not required, the website states.

Durham Public Schools will also start the traditional school year with a mask requirement at all grade levels, spokesman Chip Sudderth said Tuesday. The administration made the decision and will update the school board Aug. 12.

The Wake County Public School System is scheduled to vote on a mask policy Tuesday night.

This story will be updated after Tuesday night’s school board vote.